TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

James Brown shows proof to fan who asked about his monthly cycle…

“He loved me unconditionally despite the fact that I had 4…

“I love the fact that she gives me money” – Segun Wealth dives…

“God dey enjoy” – Man says as he shows off his beautiful sister who is a nun (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young man has decided to take to social media to show off his stunning sister who has decided to be a nun.

The man who had ostensibly visited his sister insisted on making a video of her to show off to the world.

In the viral video, his sister who is a Catholic nun could be seen immaculately dressed in her nun attire while clutching a baby in her arms.

READ ALSO

“What did I do to deserve this” – Man weeps bitterly after…

Man confronts his friend’s girlfriend after catching her…

The young man praised his sister’s beautiful features while he added that God is enjoying.

The viral video has stirred varied reactions from social media users.

drakeosato wrote: “Na father dey enjoy”

unnstudentz wrote: “Buh are most of these priests and sisters so fine”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

James Brown shows proof to fan who asked about his monthly cycle (Video)

“He loved me unconditionally despite the fact that I had 4 kids”…

“I love the fact that she gives me money” – Segun Wealth dives deep on marriage…

“I rather die than depend on my wife to survive” – Man recounts the time he was…

“What did I do to deserve this” – Man weeps bitterly after finding out his child…

My wife has turned me to a pauper in the house – Man laments

Nkechi Blessing shades Blessing CEO as her little surgical backside refuses to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“God dey enjoy” – Man says as he shows off his beautiful sister who…

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to neighbor’s younger…

Peter Obi can’t win presidential election with Labour Party – Kwankwaso

Female evangelist scolds two girls at the market for ‘dressing indecently’…

Guests shocked to see bathroom inside wardrobe at hotel in Ibadan (Video)

Davido makes a female fan emotional as he gifts her his shoe and N2million at…

Tension as corpse allegedly hijacks hearse conveying it in Benin (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More