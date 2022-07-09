“Good people still exist in Nigeria” – Crypto trader narrates how young man retuned N9m that was mistakenly sent to him

B lord, a popular Crypto Investor has hailed a young man for his honorable action after he refunded 9 million naira that was erroneous transfered to him.

Recounting the story, B lord, stated that one of his staff had mistakenly transfered the young man N9,270,000 instead of N270,000 to his account.

When the young lad found out about the mistake that had been made, rather than runaway with the huge sum, he reached out to the crypto investor.

He began bothering B Lord with messages so that he can return the money to the company.

His texts went unread for sometime till b lord noticed what had happened.

The young man sent 5 million naira through online transfer and later went to the bank to complete the transaction after he exceeded his transfer limit.

See his post below:

