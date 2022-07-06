Groom caught placing betting on his phone during his church wedding (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A man getting married has been spotted placing a bet while in church for his wedding.

The man who appears to be into virtual betting had decided to place a quick bet while his wedding was already in progress.

The man who didn’t realize that he was being surreptitiously recorded was seen focused on placing a bet while his wife clad in her wedding dress sat beside him, oblivious to what he had been doing.

The video has sparked some reactions from social media users who have stated that he’s probably trying to recover the money he had spent for his wedding; others have suggested that the man could be a betting addict.

