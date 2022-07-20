Happiest day of my life – Nigerian lady celebrates as she becomes a Canadian citizen

A Nigerian lady is exhilarated as she becomes a citizen of another country.

The lady identified as Dominique Anekwe, has now become a Canadian citizen after living in the North American nation for 7 years.

She described how she came to be in Canada in a post on LinkedIn where she also celebrated her citizenship status.

Anekwe claimed that she originally intended to move back to Nigeria after departing on a student visa in 2015.

A cousin, however, counseled her to stay in Canada because there are many opportunities over there. She took his counsel and applied for work permit which was given.

She wrote: ”I came into Canada young and alone in 2015 on a student visa, uncertain of what the future held for me but hopeful. I never really paid much attention to the immigration opportunities my Canadian education would afford me. Towards the end of my master’s degree, I was going to go back home to Nigeria but my cousin talked me out of what would have been a poor decision on my part.

He sat me down and gave me a serious pep talk which opened my eyes to the endless possibilities that Canada offers and eventually made me discard the plan to move back to Nigeria after my degree.

I got my work permit in 2017, then went on to become a permanent resident in 2018. Getting that PR was the golden key I needed to change my career and start from the scratch. This has been one of the best decisions I have made till date.

I applied to become a Canadian citizen having met and satisfied all the necessary requirements in January, 2021. I wrote and passed the citizenship test in January, 2022. Then came the long wait to take the oath of Canadian citizenship.

Finally in June 2022, seven years after I first got into Canada as an international student, I was approved by the IRCC and officially sworn in as a Canadian Citizen! That day was the happiest day of my life in the last 7 years!! The best part about being a citizen is that I can finally vote for the first time ever since I was born. Also, I can now travel to 185 countries visa-free. Travelling the world is a hobby I have always dreamed of and now I can finally do that with ease.

My 7 year journey from international student status to Canadian citizen has taught me patience and tenacity. I trusted the entire process and kept my faith up no matter how long it took. I am immensely grateful to God for this opportunity and I’m more than proud to finally call #Canada my HOME!!.”