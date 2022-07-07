“Having a CGPA of 3.49 is worth celebrating” – Lady says as she graduates

A graduate of Criminology and security studies at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi State identified as Chidiebere Offor has celebrated her graduation from the University with a CGPA of 3.49.

According to her, people usually celebrate what they should have and not what the actually have. Also, since people whose CGPA’s lower than first and second class do not get celebrated, she decided to celebrate her self by posting her story on LinkedIn.

The lady while sharing a photo she took at her convocation ceremony thanked God for seeing her through school despite the difficulties associated.

She wrote:

“Today (Wednesday) was my convocation. I was awarded a second class lower division honours degree in criminology and security studies with a cgpa of 3.49.

Often, it’s usually those with first class or second class upper division that celebrate.

I have thought long and hard about my undergraduate journey and my resolution is to focus on what is and not what should have been.

I would be forever indebted to God for his abundant blessings, favour and mercies.”

Read the comments below:

Teslimat Ishaq wrote: “This boldness can only lead to great and whose rule is that anyways everyone have the write to tell their story many things goes down the way just for this achievement. Chidiebere offor Greatness awaits you.”

Tomonidieokuma Iyo added: “The most important part is that you finally graduated. It’s worth celebrating. Some others dropped out and died in the process, but God was merciful to have sustained you till you finished. That’s what’s important, and I am so happy for you. “Congratulations! Chidiebere offor ❤️”

Amos maori Amin wrote: “Congratulations dear..I know sometimes grades matters but don’t let your grade define you..most successful people are not even the upper class division academically,but through positive mental attitude they are able to pull to the top..I see the same for you..just simply be the best version of you..”

Simon Anuri Iwejuo stated: “Congrats dear Chidiebere offor, your degree is never a bench mark for general success in life… keep your head up and believe in yourself… cheers nwaoma.”

See her post below;