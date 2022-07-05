“He even has a two-month-old baby” – Lady exposes married man asking her out

A beautiful lady, Yeyethu Musk, has taken to twitter to expose her chats with a married guy who desires her.

She published screenshots of Ceya Radebe telling her that he’s married, nevertheless he needs to be with her.

Some netizens however, dragged her as they instructed her to block him if she doesn’t need him, instead of being an attention seeker.

Ceya Radebe however, deleted his twitter account after his exposure.

She tweeted:

“Married men don’t even care anymore. This man is so disgusting, he even has a 2 month old baby.”

Here are some reactions:

@Nubisnsan wrote:

“I don’t like women that do this. Why not block the guy and move on with your perfect life instead of doing this?”

@SthembiD wrote:

“It’s sad that some people are attacking you for exposing a married man who doesn’t respect his vows, but everyday they drag women that are dating married men.”

@Nubisnsan wrote:

@SolPhenduka wrote:

“Why are you sharing this with us ?”.

Here are some screenshots:

