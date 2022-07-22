“He Hasn’t Bathed for 3 Years”: Okada Riders Forcefully Bath Their Colleague In Public

A Ghanaian motorcyclist locally known as ‘okada rider‘ was bathed forcefully as according to rumours, he hadn’t had a bath in three years.

This video was shared by an Instagram blog identified as @alreadyviralofficial.

In the video that has surfaced online, the man was seen trying to resist being bathed by his colleagues.

He was surrounded by his colleagues who held him and bathed him, while others were spotted making videos of him.

One of his colleagues said:

“He doesn’t like bathing, he hasn’t bath for over 3 years now. What kind of person is this? The smell alone is enough to judge but today whether he likes it or not, he will be given a clean bath”.

However, according to Webmd, when one does not bath enough, the buildup of oils can also cause a buildup of the bacteria that causes acne.

Dirt and dead skin can add to the problem by clogging pores. Too little bathing could mean more pimples. The buildup of oils can cause other skin problems too, such as dandruff, and skin conditions like eczema.

