Homeless veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba offered free accommodation, feeding

The general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has reacted to images showing the deplorable living conditions of retired Nollywood star Kenneth Aguba.

The cleric offered to take the veteran actor from Nollywood off the streets and provide him with free lodging at one of his estates.

Earlier today, an image of the deplorable living condition of the veteran actor after he was rendered homeless had gone viral.

The clergyman felt sympathy for the actor and decided to search for him and help him.

He wrote:

“Who knows the contact of this actor should tell him to contact me immediately.

Instead of him sleeping on the streets, I apostle chibuzor chinyere GO of OPM is giving him free accommodation in one of the OPM free estates.

But I will not be establishing any business for him, only free accommodation. FEEDING? No problem.

“Is on record that OPM male estates which have been on from the old location to the new location have been feeding the men since 2017 that is 5 years free of charge.

“And all the females rescued from the streets, we have feeding since 2016 that is 6 good years free of charge.

“So as long as he is in the male estate, feeding would not be a problem for him. But I will not be establishing any business for him.

“And he can stay in the free of charge at the estate forever. Everything is fully funded through tithes and offerings in OPM Church”.

