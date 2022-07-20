TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade…

How Ada Ameh Treated Me When I First Met Her – Saskay

Entertainment
By Shalom

Following the death of Ada Ameh, reality star, Tsakute Jonah popularly known as Saskay has recalled how the late nollywood actress treated her when they first met.


She revealed this on her verified Twitter handle while reacting to the news of the actress’ demise.

The ex-big brother Naija housemate revealed that she first met Ada Ameh on a movie set and she was so friendly to her as if they had met before.

READ ALSO

“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest…

How Nollywood people ended Ada Ameh and her daughter, made…

She went on to reveal that she started to think of the difficulties and pain the actress had passed through while watching some of her videos where she opened up about battling with mental issues.

She stated that the news is indeed a sad one which left many in shock owing to the fact that she recently shared a video of herself looking healthy and having a dinner with some friends barely 24 hours before her death.

Reality star, Angel Smith also aired her views about the unfortunate incident while praying that Ada Ameh’s gentle soul rests in peace.

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada Ameh before she…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada Ameh eating before…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade reacts to Ada…

“She called me crazy and mentally derailed” – Kemi Olunloyo revisits old beef…

Empress Njamah finally reacts to her friend, Ada Ameh’s death

Man narrates what his little daughter did after he intentionally ignored her

Actress, Ada Ameh reportedly slumps, dies

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How Ada Ameh Treated Me When I First Met Her – Saskay

“My poor baby can’t see” – Singer Runtown’s son suffers eye injury

“I Have Had A Pretty Traumatic Year” – Fancy Acholonu Recounts Near-death…

“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest Daughter on The Johnsons…

My Husband Brought A Prophetess At Home To Pray For Us But Ended Up Sleeping…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

Man who used girlfriend’s car to carry side chic involved in ghastly accident

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More