How Ada Ameh Treated Me When I First Met Her – Saskay

Following the death of Ada Ameh, reality star, Tsakute Jonah popularly known as Saskay has recalled how the late nollywood actress treated her when they first met.



She revealed this on her verified Twitter handle while reacting to the news of the actress’ demise.

The ex-big brother Naija housemate revealed that she first met Ada Ameh on a movie set and she was so friendly to her as if they had met before.

She went on to reveal that she started to think of the difficulties and pain the actress had passed through while watching some of her videos where she opened up about battling with mental issues.

She stated that the news is indeed a sad one which left many in shock owing to the fact that she recently shared a video of herself looking healthy and having a dinner with some friends barely 24 hours before her death.

Reality star, Angel Smith also aired her views about the unfortunate incident while praying that Ada Ameh’s gentle soul rests in peace.

See the post below: