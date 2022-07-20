“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second wife” – May Yul Edochie finally opens up (Video)

May Edochie, the second wife of popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has finally opened up about her husband, Yul Edochie taking a second wife.

May took to her social media page and opened up to how she had to deal with emotional issues following the saga.

She remarked on how some individuals made comment on how she was supposedly exploiting the situation to make lots of money.

The embattled May added that what she went through was something the wouldn’t wish upon anyone, not even her enemies.

In her words;

“I saw some few comments that May is using this to cash out and all of that and I am like okay, it’s fine, i am cashing out right.

I don’t wish this upon my enemies, if at all I have any. Depress!on is real and there are different stages to it. Rather than dwell on depress!on, I decided to pick up the pieces of a beautiful world that I had. An amazing one that suddenly crushed. I decided to pick up the pieces and move on, rather than dwell on depress!on.

It has not been easy. Am glad that I look happy and I appear strong. I am happy, I am glad that I am able to go out and do things. I am surprised at the things that I do. It’s all because of the love and support from my family and you all. These are the things that have kept me going. Honestly speaking people say I aspire and motivate them but the truth is it’s you guys that have inspired me”.

Watch the video below;