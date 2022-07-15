How I unknowingly drove my girlfriend of 4 years to her traditional wedding – Man shares

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A heartbroken Nigerian man has recounted how his girlfriend used him to help her prepare for her traditional marriage.

The man revealed that his girlfriend had told him that her sister was preparing to tie the knot so he assisted in taking her to the market to get the items needed for the marriage.

The man later drove both his girlfriend and her sister from Onitsha to Nsukka then returned back home same day.

He later called her to know how the preparation for the sister’s wedding was going and she had said fine.

He was however stunned into disbelief when he woke up the next day, logged in to Facebook and saw photos of his girlfriend getting married and people were congratulating her.

