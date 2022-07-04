TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has narrated sad story of how her husband slept with her maid and got her pregnant in their matrimonial home.

She woke up in the night and couldn’t find her husband. She searched for him everywhere and unfortunately found him in their maid’s room where he claimed he was advising her.

Only for her to later on discover that her husband had gotten the maid pregnant.

The tweet read:

“A friend filed for divorce. When we asked her why. She said woke up at midnight, didn’t see her hubby, looked everywhere & saw him on his knees in front of d maid in d maid’s room. She almost di£d of shock. When she asked him why, he said he was just advising her. !d#ot got the maid pregnant and she informed her parents. Those ones quickly called him &were threatening him to come and pay her bride price or they will go 2 d police 2 report [email protected] This is a man that shares every financial responsibility 50/50 even for something as small as petrol 4 gen

D maid’s parents have told him now she has 5 more siblings& he’s expected to take responsibility for them.

I hope he starts sharing bills with the maid now that his wife divorced him and left for Canada.”

See the post below:

