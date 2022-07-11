TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and…

Reactions as Kizz Daniel tells lady he hijacked during concert to…

How Yomi Fabiyi manhandled and forced me into early child labour – Wife speaks

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Oreofe Grace Fabiyi, the wife of Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi, speaks out following her husband’s counter-claims on domestic abuse allegations.

This comes after the actor released a series of videos debunking allegations that he abused his wife.

In response to Yomi Fabiyi’s videos, Gracie emphasized the brutal assault on her that resulted in her early child labor.

READ ALSO

“I had to run” – Yomi Fabiyi says as he…

Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their…

“Replying you is just a waste of time. Many evidences dey, even the prick we you show on the first video call, even before our chats, but you know what? I won’t reply you. Not because I am all at fault, but because of this child, he never force me to birth him, shallow.

Ladies please before choosing a life partner or going into a relationship, pray about it. It’s very important. May we not marry or have anything to do with an unstable mental health man,” she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with comedienne,…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and sucking her breasts…

Reactions as Kizz Daniel tells lady he hijacked during concert to ‘DM’ him…

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva over what she did…

Men are scarce, nobody is asking me out again – Pretty lady laments (Video)

BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to avoid in a relationship

Regina Daniels’ mum, Rita Daniels collects dollars from her as ‘Omugwo’ fee

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

N100k to see Kelly – Man invites TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly to Nigeria for meet…

Why you must kneel to thank anyone that gives you food in Nigeria — Actress Lucy…

“I won” – Nigerian lady forgives and gets engaged to boyfriend who cheated…

“I had to run” – Yomi Fabiyi says as he releases evidence…

How Yomi Fabiyi manhandled and forced me into early child labour – Wife speaks

Only bring a rich man that can spend, our family is big – Grandma advises…

Mercy Aigbe marks daughter’s 21st birthday with powerful note

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More