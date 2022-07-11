How Yomi Fabiyi manhandled and forced me into early child labour – Wife speaks

Oreofe Grace Fabiyi, the wife of Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi, speaks out following her husband’s counter-claims on domestic abuse allegations.

This comes after the actor released a series of videos debunking allegations that he abused his wife.

In response to Yomi Fabiyi’s videos, Gracie emphasized the brutal assault on her that resulted in her early child labor.

“Replying you is just a waste of time. Many evidences dey, even the prick we you show on the first video call, even before our chats, but you know what? I won’t reply you. Not because I am all at fault, but because of this child, he never force me to birth him, shallow.

Ladies please before choosing a life partner or going into a relationship, pray about it. It’s very important. May we not marry or have anything to do with an unstable mental health man,” she wrote.