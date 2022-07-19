How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade reacts to Ada Ameh’s death

Popular singer, Yemi Alade has mourned the death of veteran Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh.

It was reported that the actress had passed away on Sunday July 17 after she slumped in Delta State.

Prior to her death, the actresses only child had also been taken away by the cold hands of death in October 2020.

Reacting to news of her demise, Yemi Alade has shared a video of her and the late actress on set while she narrated how the thespian stopped her from running her career.

The musician said the was the only one who recognized that she was having a difficult day and quickly made her feel better, preventing her from ruining their musical video, which ended up being a success as a result of her.

She wrote: “I was having a bad day the first time I met you and I don’t know if anyone noticed but YOU instantly made me FEEL good.

I thanked you over and over again! You didn’t have to but you did! Most people will avoid it or act like I have a problem with them! Sigh…

. This is how I will always remember you! Our Video Doubledouble is 5million views and counting.

If I had stayed in that bad mood ,I might have ruined it.

Thank you for blessing me ❤ Mama Ada Ameh,I pray your family ( especially Grand ma) have the strength they need to bear this loss.💔🕊”

