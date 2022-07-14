TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for…

“I am tired of being so strong” – Toke Makinwa shares emotional post

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, media personality, and lifestyle vlogger, Toke Makinwa, has revealed that she is tired of being strong and wishes she could be vulnerable with someone.

She made this known to her fans and followers in a post she made on her Instagram story.

READ ALSO

“It is good renovate business center” –Netizens…

Toke Makinwa replies those claiming she did her nyash to…

The media personality lamented that she can’t remember what it feels like to open up and be so vulnerable with another person.

In her words:

“I can’t remember what it really feels like to open up and be so vulnerable with another person, tired of being so strong. I want to feel soft again. But the way the world is set up today.”

This is coming just after the actress called out her friends for not showing her support after a new movie she featured in was released.

Toke Makinwa starred in the remake of the Nollywood classic “Glamour Girls” which was released on Tuesday, June 24.

However, the movie was met with massive criticisms from Netizens who claimed it didn’t meet their expectations.

See her posts below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to…

“My heart is full of joy’ – Actor, Mike Godson expresses excitement as he…

Peter Obi storms Osun; pulls massive crowd ahead of gubernatorial election…

Why I am a proud prost!tute – Tacha

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I am tired of being so strong” – Toke Makinwa shares…

“A side chick is everything a man wants in his woman” – Man claims

Man packs his girlfriend clothes, kicks her out of his house for ‘misbehaving’…

American woman discovers on MTV show, Catfish that she’s been scammed by…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

“Na thunder go fire una”– Destiny Etiko lambasts those saying rich…

Lady goes on her knees as her man stands to ask for her hand in marriage (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More