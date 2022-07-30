“I and my son’s life is in danger” – Sandra Iheuwa raises alarm

Sandra Iheuwa, a well-known businesswoman, has expressed concern about the threat to her life and that of her newborn from unknown individuals.
Sandra Iheuwa called the public’s attention to threats against her and her child in a recent Instagram post.
She further begged Nigerians to keep her in prayers, revealing that she shared the news on social media just in case anything happened to her or her son.
While seeking prayers from her beloved fans, she affirmed reporting the situation to the authorities but the messages won’t stop coming.
“If you truly love me on this app, now is the time that I need you all to pray for me because I and my son’s life is in danger ⚠️ I keep getting messages that I and my son will die 😤even if any one will wish me death 😢what did my innocent son do to them 😢😢ALL I NEED NOW IS YOUR PRAYERS ❤️Let me drop this here incase anything happens to me and/or my son 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
PS: the issue have been reported to the police but the threats keeps coming,” she wrote.
