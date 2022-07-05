I can never forget people who put me in difficult times – Korra Obidi

Popular dancer and mother of two, Korra Obidi has revealed the kind of people she can never forget in her life.

Korra shared a new photo of herself and her baby daughter Athena who was seen posing for the camera. The photo has garnered over a thousand likes and comments in just few hours of publication.

Sharing the photo, she revealed the kind of people she could never forget in her lifetime.

In her words,

“I will never forget three types of people in life.” Those who helped me in difficult times, those who left me in difficult times, those who put me in difficult times”

Various people, surprised by what she said, responded and took it upon themselves to praise her and her young daughter, while others offered their thoughts and opinions on what she had written.