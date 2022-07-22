“I carried her for nine months only for her to steal my husband” – Lady shares video of baby and husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young mother has shared videos of her husband and new born daughter who has taken her husband’s attention away from her.

According to her, her baby girl stole her husband from her right after she hard carried her for nine month.

She captioned the video:
“I carried her for nine months for her to steal my husband🥺🥰”

Here are some reactions:

shirley_bismarck:
You should be happy 0..some men no dey stay house

ro.nniee_:
Legal side chick association

Ziziham_fashionworld:
sowi sis .but you just start o00.you never see anything yet.

ashaberry001:
can relate this is my hubby nd Daughter till now sef ,am not jealous BOBSSYYYUY AAAS

_queen_micky:
The love between Ist daughters and their dads CANNOT be BROKEN.

teewhycollectionsbackup:
Another man down… #justiceforwife

chimdinmaa__:
If after watching videos like this, you still go and marrying a man that wants you to wake up before 8am to make breakfast then it’s on you sis!!!

mrs_tk_bobai:
That’s how I’ll b shouting buy me pizza n ice cream n oga go dey do me yanga,but d moment that husband snatcher mentions itd guy go use race buy am come.

 

Watch the video below:

