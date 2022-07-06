I don’t know where I am – Stranded lady cries out for help after visiting male friend who gave her unknown drug (Video)

A Nigerian lady has made a cry for help online after being stranded at an unknown location following her visit to a friend.

She claimed to have visited a guy who gave her an unknown drug (most likely rophypnol), to lick but after leaving his place, she became disoriented.

In a video she posted on social media, the young woman showed off her tongue which had turned blue and said that she has no idea where she was.

She burst into tears and urged family as well as friends who are able to watch the video to call her and try to figure out her location.

