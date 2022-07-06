TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens…

I have been crushing on one of my neighbors – Married woman opens…

I don’t know where I am – Stranded lady cries out for help after visiting male friend who gave her unknown drug (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady has made a cry for help online after being stranded at an unknown location following her visit to a friend.

She claimed to have visited a guy who gave her an unknown drug (most likely rophypnol), to lick but after leaving his place, she became disoriented.

In a video she posted on social media, the young woman showed off her tongue which had turned blue and said that she has no idea where she was.

READ ALSO

It’s over – Lady laments after buying a tuber of yam for…

Lady rejoices as her aunt welcomes a baby after 12 years of…

She burst into tears and urged family as well as friends who are able to watch the video to call her and try to figure out her location.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens sweet tribute to…

I have been crushing on one of my neighbors – Married woman opens up, seeks…

4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a note

Lady traveling to meet stranger discovers mid flight that she’s been blocked

Canadian Woman Happy to Arrive in Nigeria to Meet Her Nigerian Lover (Video)

“I gave him my all and he still dumped me” – lady laments

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I don’t know where I am – Stranded lady cries out for help after visiting male…

24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after Apostle Chibuzor…

Funke Akindele emerges Lagos State PDP Deputy governorship candidate

Eedris Abdulkareem calls for National prayers after being diagnosed with kidney…

I’ll marry wife for you – Apostle Chibuzor says as he gifts house to actor,…

“Your teeth never strong to chew that kpomo” – Reactions as Rema hints at dating…

Richard Mofe Damijo celebrates 61st birthday in style

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More