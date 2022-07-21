TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

‘Play with your ugly African children, Justin will never accept…

“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me” Kemi Olunloyo continues to drag late actress

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Kemi Olunloyo, a Nigerian investigative journalist, isn’t done criticizing the late actress Ada Ameh.

TheinfoNG reported a few days ago that Kemi Olunloyo’s feud with Ada Ameh had been reopened.

Kemi Olunloyo and Ada Ameh had a public feud in December 2021 over the death of Sylvester Omoroni.

READ ALSO

Ada Ameh: Benue women demand autopsy, insists star’s death…

How Ada Ameh Treated Me When I First Met Her – Saskay

Ada Ameh slammed Olunloyo for claiming Sylvester was willing to join the school cult group, adding that he agreed to be beaten and drink engine oil.

Sylvester Oromoni, according to Kemi Olunloyo, willingly told the students that he had seen his sister’s privates. She also made a comparison between boarding school and Big Brother Naija.

However, Following the death of Ada Ameh, Kemi Olunloyo had taken a walked down memory lane on their beef.

Kemi Olunloyo noted how she had received several threats following her discord with Ada Ameh.

Now, Ada Ameh was dead and she, Kemi Olunloyo was no longer practicing journalism in Nigeria.

She advised people to live a good life, and never take anyone for face value.

In a new update, Kemi Olunloyo berated the deceased for bullying her.

Kemi Olunloyo revealed that she had investigated Ada Ameh’s career and media appearance.

She was shocked that the deceased was so full of life and was vibrant on tv.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second wife” – May Yul…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

‘Play with your ugly African children, Justin will never accept you’ – Korra…

“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest Daughter on The Johnsons…

Popular TikToker Mimi dies after her boyfriend allegedly used her for r!tuals

How Nollywood people ended Ada Ameh and her daughter, made repeated attempts on…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me” Kemi Olunloyo…

Man appreciates girlfriend for assisting with money to pay his mum’s hospital…

‘Dollar is now N640, our prices have gone up’ – Bobrisky speaks on behalf…

’10 years later and we still do’ – Naeto C and Nicole Chike celebrate wedding…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

23-yr-old lady marries her cheating boyfriend’s 89-yr-old dad

Peter Okoye responds after being called out for failing to pay back N140K…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More