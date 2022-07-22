TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lawyer in disbelief as divorce-seeking client logs into Zoom…

“I carried her for nine months only for her to steal my…

Popular TikToker Mimi dies after her boyfriend allegedly used her…

“I don’t see anyone in the music industry apart from Burna Boy” – Omah Lay triggers backlashes (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Netizens have slammed popular singer Stanley Omah Didia, also known as Omah Lay, after a comment he made in an interview.

In an interview with Pulse, the crooner revealed who he believes is at the top of the Nigerian music scene.

Omah Lay confirmed that Burna Boy is the biggest right now and claimed to be learning from him.

READ ALSO

My song blew but I did not blow – Rapper, Laycon laments

“My depression became worse after I slept with my therapist”…

He claimed that Burna Boy’s songs rule Port Harcourt, where he is from.

When asked if he sees any other artiste at the top alongside Burna Boy, he boldly stated that he does not. “I don’t see anybody.”

Watch the video below to learn more:

This assertion however triggered backlashes from netizens who weren’t pleased by his view.

Check out some reactions below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lawyer in disbelief as divorce-seeking client logs into Zoom court while…

“I carried her for nine months only for her to steal my husband”…

Popular TikToker Mimi dies after her boyfriend allegedly used her for r!tuals

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me” Kemi Olunloyo…

“He Hasn’t Bathed for 3 Years”: Okada Riders Forcefully Bath…

23-yr-old lady marries her cheating boyfriend’s 89-yr-old dad

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I don’t see anyone in the music industry apart from Burna Boy” – Omah Lay…

Ice cream seller who’s been struggling for years receives N200k from Nigerians

My song blew but I did not blow – Rapper, Laycon laments

2baba’s baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye celebrates 9th wedding anniversary, shares…

“T Baby” – Davido hypes shy Tiwa Savage as they party after CAF Awards…

Lawyer in disbelief as divorce-seeking client logs into Zoom court while…

Young man cries bitterly because Governor Obaseki banned prost!tution in Edo…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More