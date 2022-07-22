“I don’t see anyone in the music industry apart from Burna Boy” – Omah Lay triggers backlashes (Video)

Netizens have slammed popular singer Stanley Omah Didia, also known as Omah Lay, after a comment he made in an interview.

In an interview with Pulse, the crooner revealed who he believes is at the top of the Nigerian music scene.

Omah Lay confirmed that Burna Boy is the biggest right now and claimed to be learning from him.

He claimed that Burna Boy’s songs rule Port Harcourt, where he is from.

When asked if he sees any other artiste at the top alongside Burna Boy, he boldly stated that he does not. “I don’t see anybody.”

Watch the video below to learn more:

This assertion however triggered backlashes from netizens who weren’t pleased by his view.

Check out some reactions below: