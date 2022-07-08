“I don’t want to end NYSC, I want to be collecting N33K every month” – Lady breaks down in tears on P.O.P day

A lady has broken down in a deluge of tears after she passed out of the National Youths Service Corps scheme.

The lady who apparently was not ready yet to pass out from the service lamented the stoppage of her monthly allowance.

In the viral video the lady can be seen shedding copious amounts of tears as she bemoaned her plight to the lady who was recording her after she spotted her crying.

Yesterday, the Passing-Out-Parade (P.O.P) was carried out for the 2021 Batch B Stream 1 corps members yesterday, 7 July and while some corpers were joyous to have completed their service year, the lady’s case appeared quite different.

The lady wanted to continue receiving her monthly 33k and didn’t want the service to end.