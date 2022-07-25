TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


"I found out my boyfriend was cheating on me after he was arrested" – Lady reveals

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady identified as @marisbems on tiktok has revealed how she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her.

According to her, her boyfriend go arrested and she was called to bail him.
She wrote:
“My boyfriend got arrested today by the police and he called me to come and bail him out…

Her story has attracted lots of sympathy from people online. While many advised her to let him rot there, some kindhearted netizens advised her not to pay evil for evil.

Watch the video below:

