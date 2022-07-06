“I gave him my all and he still dumped me” – lady laments

A young lady identified as @pecdairies on twitter has narrated how she gave her boyfriend her school fees and part of her accommodation fee to assist him with his business and he left her for someone else.

According to her, she had lent him the money with the agreement that he would pay back when he’s comfortable and she only did this because she trusted him.

However, he never paid back what he owed but instead proceeded to marry someone else.

The lady went on to reveal that she never graduated from school because of the school fees she had lent him.

She said she got admission in 2012 and was supposed to graduate in 2016 but due to the school fees she didn’t pay, she couldn’t get her results.

“I had to repeat some courses because nonpayment of school fees means no result. We are in 2022, I haven’t gotten my results yet. I’m currently going from one lecturer’s office to another, writing letters to release my result.

I was loyal for 5 years in that relationship. I saw him as my husband and allowed him to lead us.

I accept my foolishness. I was indeed foolish to have entrusted my life to a man I wasn’t married to.”

Read the full story below: