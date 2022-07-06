TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs…

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens…

“I gave him my all and he still dumped me” – lady laments

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady identified as @pecdairies on twitter has narrated how she gave her boyfriend her school fees and part of her accommodation fee to assist him with his business and he left her for someone else.

According to her, she had lent him the money with the agreement that he would pay back when he’s comfortable and she only did this because she trusted him.

READ ALSO

“He even has a two-month-old baby” – Lady…

Young lady lies down on busy road after being dumped by…

However, he never paid back what he owed but instead proceeded to marry someone else.

The lady went on to reveal that she never graduated from school because of the school fees she had lent him.

She said she got admission in 2012 and was supposed to graduate in 2016 but due to the school fees she didn’t pay, she couldn’t get her results.

“I had to repeat some courses because nonpayment of school fees means no result. We are in 2022, I haven’t gotten my results yet. I’m currently going from one lecturer’s office to another, writing letters to release my result.

I was loyal for 5 years in that relationship. I saw him as my husband and allowed him to lead us.

I accept my foolishness. I was indeed foolish to have entrusted my life to a man I wasn’t married to.”

Read the full story below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to neighbor’s younger…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his…

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens sweet tribute to…

I have been crushing on one of my neighbors – Married woman opens up, seeks…

Canadian Woman Happy to Arrive in Nigeria to Meet Her Nigerian Lover (Video)

Lady traveling to meet stranger discovers mid flight that she’s been blocked

‘Your beauty and body is not enough to get a guy like me in bed’…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Newcastle showing interest in highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby

Pastor makes men transfer money to their wife, girlfriend during church service…

Judge dismissed for snatching wife of man who filed for divorce

Charles Inojie Reacts To Mercy Johnson’s Post About Cheating Husbands

“I gave him my all and he still dumped me” – lady laments

“My Plan Was To Sell Her” – Woman Who Stole Her…

Lady Shares How She Lost N2 Million in Her Bank account in Few Minutes

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More