I had 15 ab0rtions for a man who refused to have a pregnant bride because of pastorhood – Lady opens up

A relationship coach identified as Lara Kudayisi, has narrated how she ab0rted 15 times for the man she was dating.‎

The relationship coach revealed this in an interview session she had with Chude.

Despite being a published author, Lara blames her past tragedies on her youthful gullibility.

According to her, her mother didn’t believe her when she told her the story.

She said:

“The first time my mother heard about it, she called me. There have been a lot of changes since then, though. According to her, the reason I’m making this claim is to entice attendees.”

She revealed that, this happened to her because she prioritized her relationship above everything else, and as a result, she always did what ever her man told her to do.

Going on further, she said:

“Second, because I had set out to get married as soon as possible. So, aside from getting married, nothing was important. In spite of the fact that I’ve had three pregnancies and the guy says he doesn’t want to use protection, I’d still use it. You may recall from earlier in the book that I stated that I married the woman to prove Daddy incorrect. My next step was to start the getting married operation. As a result, there were numerous abortions. Because I was able to become pregnant despite having undergone 15 miscarriages, I believe God has been gracious and merciful to me. Now that I’m trying to figure out how I did what I did,”