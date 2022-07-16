TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens…

I had 15 ab0rtions for a man who refused to have a pregnant bride because of pastorhood – Lady opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

A relationship coach identified as Lara Kudayisi, has narrated how she ab0rted 15 times for the man she was dating.‎

The relationship coach revealed this in an interview session she had with Chude.

Despite being a published author, Lara blames her past tragedies on her youthful gullibility.

READ ALSO

“I planned my wedding in 3 weeks and 4 days, it was…

My boyfriend broke up with me because I have mouth odour…

According to her, her mother didn’t believe her when she told her the story.

She said:

“The first time my mother heard about it, she called me. There have been a lot of changes since then, though. According to her, the reason I’m making this claim is to entice attendees.”

She revealed that, this happened to her because she prioritized her relationship above everything else, and as a result, she always did what ever her man told her to do.

Going on further, she said:
“Second, because I had set out to get married as soon as possible. So, aside from getting married, nothing was important. In spite of the fact that I’ve had three pregnancies and the guy says he doesn’t want to use protection, I’d still use it. You may recall from earlier in the book that I stated that I married the woman to prove Daddy incorrect. My next step was to start the getting married operation. As a result, there were numerous abortions. Because I was able to become pregnant despite having undergone 15 miscarriages, I believe God has been gracious and merciful to me. Now that I’m trying to figure out how I did what I did,”

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got married to him…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Eve Esin reacts to reports that Chacha Eke snatched Austin Faani from her

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Joke Silva tears up as she appreciates Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship

Truck driver strips, acts insane after crashing into 2021 Nissan Rogue worth…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I had 15 ab0rtions for a man who refused to have a pregnant bride because of…

Lady shares heartbreaking video of the hair she ordered and what she got

“I planned my wedding in 3 weeks and 4 days, it was the simplest…

“My Son I Sent To Dubai Has Bought His First Car” – OPM Pastor…

Pretty lady with one hand reveals how her condition made her popular

My mum fainted after finding out that I am sleeping with my father to pay school…

Moment Bovi sent his dog after comedian Warri Pikin (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More