“I had to learn the hard way” – Don Jazzy apologizes to friends who felt he wasn’t there for them when they mourn

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Don Jazzy, the CEO of Mavin Records, has apologized to his friends and associates for his actions while they were mourning their loved ones.

Don Jazzy took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his friends and loved ones who called and supported him as he mourned his mother’s demise.

He apologized for not being there for his friends when they lost loved ones, saying he had learned the hard way what it was like to lose someone.

Don Jazzy also promised to keep his fans updated on his mother’s funeral arrangements once finalized.

He tweeted:

“Experience is truly the best teacher. Before I thank everyone for their calls, visits and messages, I need to first apologize to my friends and associates who lost loved ones and don’t think I was there enough for them. I know better now and sadly, I had to learn the hard way.

“Thank you everyone for your support over the last few days. It has meant the world to me. Funeral details will be shared once finalized. We will also share links so you can join us remotely from wherever you are. Thank you again guys.”

