“I had to run” – Yomi Fabiyi says as he releases evidence after being accused by wife of domestic violence (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Yomi Fabiyi, a popular Nollywood actor, releases footage to prove his innocence after his wife accuses him of domestic abuse.

This comes just days after the actor’s wife, Gracie, hinted at the end of their marriage while confirming that she was used throughout.

Yomi Fabiyi, in response to the saga, shared video evidence on his Instagram page to debunk claims of domestic abuse.

Yomi was involved with police officers after midnight in one of the videos, claiming that his wife was threatening his life.

He wrote about sharing the video;

“EVIDENCE 2 of DOMESTIC VIOLENCE II:

When someone sent you a message to ruin my brand, career and personality, if not that you are an equal criminal and quack, aren’t you suppose to verify. You label and call me name at the detriment of my career.

It is a shame we still have a handful visit, fan and motivate a criminal who hides behind journalism to perpetrate crime with reckless abadon.

These set of people and those quoting the criminal platform as source are accomplice and are danger to the society.

UNTIL I AM KILLED BEFORE I RUN. Men go through hell but these criminals keep playing GENDER CARD AND EMOTIONAL BLACKMAIL. Enough!

Like I said, anarchy looms!”

Watch the video below …

 

