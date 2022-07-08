TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over…

New mom Regina Daniels’ gets in trouble with her mom, Rita…

24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after…

“I have found myself completely fatigued and antisocial”– DJ Cuppy laments

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola aka Cuppy has lamented feeling fatigued and antisocial after completing her thesis.

Recall that the billionaire heiress lifted up praises after she completed masters thesis at Oxford university.

Following the completion, she hadn’t been feeling quite herself and has been feeling quite different.

READ ALSO

My new car is not for small girls – DJ Cuppy shares photos…

I am going through a rough time – DJ Cuppy laments

She wrote:

“It’s really weird but since completing my thesis, I’ve found myself completely fatigued and feeding pretty antisocial. I thought I’d be partying hard every night celebrating but haven’t been out once or seen my friends… I don’t know if it’s because of all the stress I experienced for Uni, but I’ve just not been feeling my usual bubbly self. Sometimes life makes us slow down OR sometimes our spirit does. Took a week rest and rebuild, and now I’m super excited to get back to work! Catch my set at #WirelessFestival tomorrow”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over Nollywood actor,…

New mom Regina Daniels’ gets in trouble with her mom, Rita Daniels over her…

24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after Apostle Chibuzor…

I’ll marry wife for you – Apostle Chibuzor says as he gifts house to actor,…

Groom caught placing betting on his phone during his church wedding (Video)

Jubilation as Olu Jacobs stars in new stage play for 80th birthday

“We thought it would be Ned Nwoko” – Reactions as Yul Edochie…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I have found myself completely fatigued and antisocial”– DJ Cuppy laments

“I’m tired of being independent, I want to marry before 38” –…

Two corp members propose to female colleagues’ during POP (Video)

You’re too young to own such a luxurious car – Daniel Regha berates skit-maker,…

Pastor Odumeje gets assaulted while his church was being demolished in Anambra…

Labour Party to unveil Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as Peter Obi’s running mate

Female admin absconds with contribution money, buys new iPhone 13

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More