“I have found myself completely fatigued and antisocial”– DJ Cuppy laments

Popular disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola aka Cuppy has lamented feeling fatigued and antisocial after completing her thesis.

Recall that the billionaire heiress lifted up praises after she completed masters thesis at Oxford university.

Following the completion, she hadn’t been feeling quite herself and has been feeling quite different.

She wrote:

“It’s really weird but since completing my thesis, I’ve found myself completely fatigued and feeding pretty antisocial. I thought I’d be partying hard every night celebrating but haven’t been out once or seen my friends… I don’t know if it’s because of all the stress I experienced for Uni, but I’ve just not been feeling my usual bubbly self. Sometimes life makes us slow down OR sometimes our spirit does. Took a week rest and rebuild, and now I’m super excited to get back to work! Catch my set at #WirelessFestival tomorrow”.

