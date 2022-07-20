Fancy Acholonu, ex-fiancee of the Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has recounted a tragic experience that almost took her life.

The American-born Nigerian businesswoman and model revealed that a few months ago, she had been in a car accident.

She revealed that the accident gave her a thoughtful reflection, making her recognize how short life is.

The businesswoman acknowledged that everyone goes through bad experiences in life.

However, sharing her story might help someone understand that no one’s life is perfect, so we should be thankful for our blessings.

She captioned her post:

“I was in a bad car accident a few months ago and as my birthday is approaching I’ve been doing a lot of self-reflection on my life. I was driving home from work on the freeway and someone crashed into me.

When I gained consciousness in the ambulance I thought to myself wow, is this how I would leave this earth? Just like that? In that moment I realized that life is short, precious, and beyond unpredictable. It can be taken away from you in an instant.

I’m not someone who publicly shares my struggles often I get nervous being open and vulnerable, but I am working on that at my own pace. I’ve had a pretty traumatic year and I know we all go through things but sometimes sharing can help someone else realize nobody’s life is perfect so we should be grateful for what we have and embrace every moment.

Thankfully with the best doctors and physical therapist, I’m healing through it all but the trauma of the collision has caused me severe anxiety. I thank God for my life, it’s the most precious gift.”

