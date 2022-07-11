I Have No Other Choice Than to Quit — Peter Okoye Shares Emotional Note

P-Square is a Nigerian music duo consisting of the twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye. They have been in the industry for years despite their on and off hiatus.

However, one of the twins, Peter Okoye has stirred up reactions on social media after revealing that he is quitting music for good.

This is coming just days after his brother Paul Okoye was taken to caught amid his cheating scandal on his wife.

Peter Okoye wrote:

“I quit finally! Going on IG Live now to explain why! So sad but I have no other choice than to resign! Love y’all.

Seeing this, netizens have stormed the musician’s comments section expressing their concern.

Read some comments below:

“I wasn’t comfortable with your decision to quit, but after you called me yesterday and explained everything to me. I saw your points”

“Please stop disturbing us with quit all the time. If u and your twin brother cannot do collaboration in music again so be it… Even the Holy Bible told us that they is time for everything. Psquare time has come and gone. I will advise the two of you to go into Nollywood cos your music can not sell in the market as individuals. Davido and co owns the market for now. Good luck”

“The truth is many at times in our head…we believe people want to know and must know everything we do or decisions we make in our personal space , but that’s not true. There are public figures out there who do their thing with no explanation. If you don’t tell people , they won’t know. Except it has something to do with people and not your private life. But , I hope you are not quitting from supporting Obi, music or life shaaa. Just do your thing…if it is something serious you are passing through in life, talk to someone. Life can only get better”

See his post below: