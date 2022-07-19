I invested the entire N25 million – BBNaija winner, Efe

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Efe Ejeba, the Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, has dispelled rumors that he misused the N25 million grand prize.

Unlike most BBNaija stars, the reality star has been in the shadows since he won the reality show in 2017 and netizens have began speculating he had squandered his prize money.

He revealed that he did not waste the money during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

The rapper, who is 28 years old, claims that he did not indulge himself or purchase anything with the money, not even a single shirt.

Contrary to rumors being peddled by some fans, he claimed, he invested the entire N25 million (Twenty Five Million Naira). But he avoided mentioning the matter

Watch him speak below:

