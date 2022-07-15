“I love him but he’s not better than me” – Ruger reacts to being compared to his colleague Buju

Popular singer and songwriter, Michael Adebayo Olayinka better known as Ruger has reacted after being compared to his colleague, Buju BNXN by a netizen.

A social media troll had refered to Ruger as a low budget Samuel L Jackson while he stating that Buju is a better singer than him.

The singer replied the troll as he stated that Buju is not better than him because all he has been doing is Ruger and not trying to be someone else.

In his words:

“I love buju he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I’ve done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud going on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference?”

