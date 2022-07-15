TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for…

“I love him but he’s not better than me” – Ruger reacts to being compared to his colleague Buju

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer and songwriter, Michael Adebayo Olayinka better known as Ruger has reacted after being compared to his colleague, Buju BNXN by a netizen.

A social media troll had refered to Ruger as a low budget Samuel L Jackson while he stating that Buju is a better singer than him.

The singer replied the troll as he stated that Buju is not better than him because all he has been doing is Ruger and not trying to be someone else.

READ ALSO

Crossdresser James Brown rants after fan addressed him as…

“Ruger don suffer for this music business” – Reactions as…

In his words:

“I love buju he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I’ve done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud going on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I love him but he’s not better than me” – Ruger reacts to…

Parishioners use canoes to attend mass in flooded church

“I have the fans and followers as well as grassroots people” Funke…

Why I cannot date an Igbo man – Ada La Pinky opens up

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

“Only God Can Make Me Date Again” – Actress Moyo Lawal

I’m learning how to sew from my friend who dropped out of school because…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More