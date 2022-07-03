“I love the fact that she gives me money” – Segun Wealth dives deep on marriage to Toyin Lawani (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Segun Wealth and his fashionista wife, Toyin Lawani, open up about the innumerable benefits of their marriage.

Toyin

In an interview for ‘Fun Facts’ on Pulse TV, the couple, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, opened up about their marriage for the first time on camera.

Toyin and Segun answered a number of questions from an already prepared list in a joyous atmosphere.

Segun

The photographer’s statement that he loves his wife because she gives him money was the highlight of the interview, even though Toyin Lawani struggled to hide it.

See their exchange below.

Toyin Lawani: What do you love the most about our relationship?

Segun Wealth: 3 things that I love is that one, the relationship isn’t getting old, we do everything together and lastly, you give me money.

Toyin Lawani: Segun ti ba interview je (Segun has spoilt the interview). Which money?

Segun: I like that you bring a lot of money

Toyin: They would bow say it’s because of money u married her

Segun: What’s my concern. Don’t you give me money?

Toyin: Egbami o Sugar Mummy!
What I love about our relationship is that you are one of the people that I have dates that I know isn’t after my money, even when you need something, you literally kill yourself before you ask me for that thing. You never take advantage of me. Times that I will leave 20m in your account, I will come back and meet it there. You will need money for yourself, you wouldn’t even touch it.

Watch the video below …

