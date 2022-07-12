“I must marry an Israeli virgin” – Kenneth Aguba declares; netizens react (Video)

Popular veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba has stated that he wants an Israeli virgin for a wife.

Recall that the Nollywood thespian had been reported to be homeless weeks ago.

The news had gone round, drawing the attention and sympathies of top media personalities.

One of those had been the clergyman, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere took the actor in, providing him with an accomodation in one of the houses in his estate.

He had also pledged to marry the man a wife, promising to settle his wedding bills.

Several ladies have made their interest in Aguba known but he has finally turned them down as he reveals the type of lady he wants.

Kenneth Aguba has insisted that he wants an virgin and that the virgin has to be from Isreal.

