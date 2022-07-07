“I Never Wanted kids: Woman in Her 40s Celebrates Not Having Children

A TikTok user @dominiquebakerofficial has explained why she never wanted to have kids when she was in her twenties.

She explained that she had decided to be a little selfish in her 20s and has no regrets about it. She also revealed that she was scared of passing down a genetic disorder to her biological child if she did have any.

She captioned the video:

“Now that I’m in my 40s. “I’m totally comfortable with my decision to be a little selfish in my 20s and go “childfree.” I healed my traumas & I’m now the best auntie I can be. “Dying alone & continuing a “legacy” weren’t good enough reasons for me to change my childfree mind.”

In a previous video seen on her TikTok handle, the lady captioned some things she told her husband regarding the issue of not wanting to have kids.

“What I told my husband: “I want to pursue my goals”. ” I have never wanted kids”. “I don’t see myself as a parent”. “Childbirth is scary”. “Fear of passing along a genetic disorder.”

Here are some comments:

@keagimng: People underestimate that the older you get the more comfortable become in your convictions. It’s no longer an idea…it’s an entire identity. Lol

@yourshinybaldspot: so many people with kids die alone. I’m a volunteer for the elderly at multiple locations in a major city, kids don’t show up lol

@neutralspritehotel: being childfree is never selfish! we don’t owe it to the world or anyone to have kids so i don’t get how people can say it’s selfish.

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMND5BPVj/