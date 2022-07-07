TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens…

4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a…

“I Never Wanted kids: Woman in Her 40s Celebrates Not Having Children

Entertainment
By Shalom

A TikTok user @dominiquebakerofficial has explained why she never wanted to have kids when she was in her twenties.

She explained that she had decided to be a little selfish in her 20s and has no regrets about it. She also revealed that she was scared of passing down a genetic disorder to her biological child if she did have any.

She captioned the video:

READ ALSO

I regret sleeping with my cousin – Man opens up

“I slept with my best friend’s husband”…

“Now that I’m in my 40s. “I’m totally comfortable with my decision to be a little selfish in my 20s and go “childfree.” I healed my traumas & I’m now the best auntie I can be. “Dying alone & continuing a “legacy” weren’t good enough reasons for me to change my childfree mind.”

In a previous video seen on her TikTok handle, the lady captioned some things she told her husband regarding the issue of not wanting to have kids.

“What I told my husband: “I want to pursue my goals”. ” I have never wanted kids”. “I don’t see myself as a parent”. “Childbirth is scary”. “Fear of passing along a genetic disorder.”

Here are some comments:

@keagimng: People underestimate that the older you get the more comfortable become in your convictions. It’s no longer an idea…it’s an entire identity. Lol

@yourshinybaldspot: so many people with kids die alone. I’m a volunteer for the elderly at multiple locations in a major city, kids don’t show up lol

@neutralspritehotel: being childfree is never selfish! we don’t owe it to the world or anyone to have kids so i don’t get how people can say it’s selfish.

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMND5BPVj/

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens sweet tribute to…

4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a note

Lady traveling to meet stranger discovers mid flight that she’s been blocked

“I gave him my all and he still dumped me” – lady laments

24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after Apostle Chibuzor…

I’ll marry wife for you – Apostle Chibuzor says as he gifts house to actor,…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Skit-maker, Shank acquires his first car, a Lexus

Infuencer, Abike Arab Money bags N50 million endorsement deal

Josh2Funny addresses his baby who prevented him and his wife from having s*x

“Having a CGPA of 3.49 is worth celebrating” – Lady says as…

Blogger Calls Out Actress Ini Edo For Allegedly Dating A Married Man

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over Nollywood actor,…

New mom Regina Daniels’ gets in trouble with her mom, Rita Daniels over her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More