“I no dey collect change, I dey collect better money” – Bribe-seeking policeman boldly tells passengers (Video)

A police officer has been caught on camera telling a driver and his passengers that he does not take small bribes from people.

The policeman and his colleague had blocked a vehicle and insisted that give them money after they had already inspected their car papers.

In the viral video, the motorist who had offered the policeman an undisclosed amount could be seen pleading with him to take it.

The policeman who deemed the amount too little insisted that he only collects big money and not small change because he would have to share the amount with his senior colleagues who taught him to always collect big bribes.

