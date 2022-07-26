TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend –…

“I no dey collect change, I dey collect better money” – Bribe-seeking policeman boldly tells passengers (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A police officer has been caught on camera telling a driver and his passengers that he does not take small bribes from people.

The policeman and his colleague had blocked a vehicle and insisted that give them money after they had already inspected their car papers.

In the viral video, the motorist who had offered the policeman an undisclosed amount could be seen pleading with him to take it.

READ ALSO

Police woman cries out for help as errant motorist allegedly…

Alex Unusual gets into heated argument with policeman who…

The policeman who deemed the amount too little insisted that he only collects big money and not small change because he would have to share the amount with his senior colleagues who taught him to always collect big bribes.

Watch the video below:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi explains why she…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend – Lady confesses

Nollywood actresses, Chacha Eke and Eve Esin exchange messages amidst rumors of…

Teddy A reveals what Bambam did to him after four years of marriage

“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to…

BBNaija Season 7: Ebuka Uchendu finally reacts to rumors of Groovy’s bad breath

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Chichi confronts Sheggz for peeping at her while bathing, he responds

“Why you no call her papa?” – Man ends phone call after being…

“I no dey collect change, I dey collect better money” –…

Man in shock as lady reveals she bought Lexus with her catering business (Video)

Watch moment Mercy Chinwo laments not being allowed to wear her beret during…

Man narrates what his cheating girlfriend’s sugardaddy did to him after…

“Give Burnaboy a hug for me” – Lady thanks Burnaboy for paying…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More