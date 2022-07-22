I Prayed For You, Waited For You” – Ruth Kadiri Pens Down Emotional Tribute to Second Child

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has penned down an emotional message to her second child, a baby girl.

The actress welcomed a baby yesterday and the good news was shared by via her official Instagram account.

She shared a picture of herself and her baby, revealing that she welcomed her second child on 20th of July 2022.

She went on to rain praises and prayers on her newborn while also revealing her baby’s names.

The mother of two also stated that her newborn has given her a complete reminder that God answers prayers.

She captioned her posts:

“Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika born 20th of July 2022. I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers❤️”

See her post below;