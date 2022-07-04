I regret sleeping with my cousin – Man opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man has been dragged heavily on TikTok after he disclosed a shocking secret about his private life.

In a video which he shared via his official account @fresh_o1, he revealed that he once slept with his cousin in the past.

The young man disclosed this while replying another TikTok user who asked him what he regrets doing in his life.

However, people were not excited about his revelation so they took to the comments section to blast him.

Askith Dera wrote:
“Konji na bastard but no be to sleep with your own blood relative. Make una dey fear God.”

Jayden Allen commented:
“You no get sense. What’s the essence of saying this in public though?”

Kenechukwu_savvy noted:
“This is really bad. you should consider going for deliverance o.”

Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNSFHF9T/?k=1

