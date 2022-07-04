“I slept with my best friend’s husband” – lady reveals

A Nigerian lady @libby has taken to her tiktok account to narrate how she dated her best friend’s husband and later got caught.
She revealed this after a follower asked her what she regrets doing the most. In her response, she disclosed that she dated her best friend’s husband.
She captioned the video:
“I snatch your man?
I regret Dating my best friend’s husband.
I’m addicted to him already.
I was later caught and felt embarrassed. “
Here are some of the comments:
@mhizajoke04 wrote:
“the best thing after making mistake is regretting and apologize.
Allah will provide yours for you, The one that will shock those that mocked you.🙏”
@hassanaibrahim93 wrote:
“Wait what 😳 dude fr or is this just cruise 😏”
@aishatuu7 wrote:
“Y are you Mocking it’s her Best friend husband not her Sisters husband jor, Sis if he’s the best for you may Allah the ur relationship”
Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNSJYfd7/?k=1
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES