“I slept with my best friend’s husband” – lady reveals

A Nigerian lady @libby has taken to her tiktok account to narrate how she dated her best friend’s husband and later got caught.

She revealed this after a follower asked her what she regrets doing the most. In her response, she disclosed that she dated her best friend’s husband.

She captioned the video:

“I snatch your man?

I regret Dating my best friend’s husband.

I’m addicted to him already.

I was later caught and felt embarrassed. “

Here are some of the comments:

@mhizajoke04 wrote:

“the best thing after making mistake is regretting and apologize.

Allah will provide yours for you, The one that will shock those that mocked you.🙏”

@hassanaibrahim93 wrote:

“Wait what 😳 dude fr or is this just cruise 😏”

@aishatuu7 wrote:

“Y are you Mocking it’s her Best friend husband not her Sisters husband jor, Sis if he’s the best for you may Allah the ur relationship”

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNSJYfd7/?k=1