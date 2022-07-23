TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I Still Haven’t Recovered From My Best Friend Ghosting Me” – Bbnaija’s Saskay Cries

By Shalom

Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate ans Reality Tv star, Saskay has shared a heartbreaking experience with her best friend.

She revealed this in a series of post she made on her Twitter page, stating that broken friendship is the worst heartbreak someone can experience.

Saskay went on to narrate how her bestfriend ghosted her six years ago.

According to her, although it’s been six years since they last spoke to each other, she has been unable to recover from their separation.

She tweeted:
“Friendship heartbreaks are the worst. 6 years later, I still haven’t have recovered from my best friend ghosting me”

Reacting to this, netizens have comforted the reality Tv star while suggesting she reaches out to her bestfriend.

@angelsbondd wrote:
“Ah. That’s terrible. Maybe you should try reaching out, it’s possibly not what you thought”

However, Saskay replied, noting that it’s just best she leaves it like that.

She replied:
“Idk. I’ve thought about it but maybe it’s just best I leave it at that”

See the tweets below:

 

 

