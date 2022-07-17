TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Aisha Yesufu, popular Nigerian human rights activist, has revealed how she got married despite not being good with house chores.

According to Aisha, her husband proposed to her when she was 23 and she told him that she doesn’t like house chores.

The human right activist revealed this while replying a twitter user who tweeted that cooking for someone you love is really a big deal now.

Replying to the tweet, Aisha Yesufu shared part of her ordeal when she met her husband.

According to the human rights activist, she told her fiance at the time that she doesn’t like housework because she could be lazy. However, he went ahead and proposed to her at the age of 23.

She further stated that her husband didn’t have any challenge with that and he still went ahead to propose.

According to Aisha Yesufu, it is always important to find someone who is okay with who you are instead of pretending to be who you are not.

