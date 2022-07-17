I told my husband I don’t like house work and he still proposed to me – Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, popular Nigerian human rights activist, has revealed how she got married despite not being good with house chores.

According to Aisha, her husband proposed to her when she was 23 and she told him that she doesn’t like house chores.

The human right activist revealed this while replying a twitter user who tweeted that cooking for someone you love is really a big deal now.

Replying to the tweet, Aisha Yesufu shared part of her ordeal when she met her husband.

According to Aisha Yesufu, it is always important to find someone who is okay with who you are instead of pretending to be who you are not.