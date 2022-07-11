Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba who went viral after photos of his poor living condition were shared online, has revealed how much he was being paid for acting.

Recall that, after his situation was made public a lot of Nigerians were left wondering why the actor was in such a terrible situation as according to them, Nollywood actors are usually well paid.

However, shortly after the news went viral, the founder of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere stepped in and brought him over to Port Harcourt where he was given a place to stay rent-free.

It was also recorded live on Facebook while he was being gifted the house Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere had promised, where he went completely emotional while expressing himself.

He was, however, asked a lot of questions and he made sure he provided answers to all.

When asked about his time in the Nollywood movie industry, he revealed that he acted in a lot of movies in different states in Nigeria. He also stated that he began his career as an actor way back in 2003.

He also went on to reveal that he was being paid very little in most of the movies he had featured in.

According to him, he received just N5000 naira severally for his roles in movies. He was then asked if he intended to go back to acting, and he said he was ready to give it a try again and do his best.

Watch the video below:

https://fb.watch/eaQhVT-qOB/