Why I really want Aguba to get married – OPM pastor finally opens up

By Shalom

It’s no longer news that nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba who was found on the street has been given a new home to live.

The actor who currently has suitors asking for his hand in marriage had earlier on revealed that he was only interested in marrying a virgin from Israel.

However, founder of the Omega power ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Gift has revealed what he will do for the nollywood actor if he agrees to get married.

Apostle Chibuzor also noted that he really wants the actor to get married so he can have children of his own.

He wrote on Facebook:
“1. I will support his wedding.
2. After wedding I will send Aguba and his new wife for honeymoon in Dubai. Hotel, feeding, shopping, tour guide etc.
3. I really want Aguba to settle down and have children of his own.
4. All the children they will have scholarship from OPM nursery to primary school and university overseas.
5. I will establish businesses for them. OPM Founder, Apostle Chibuzor”

