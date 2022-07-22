TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Popular TikToker Mimi dies after her boyfriend allegedly used her…

“I carried her for nine months only for her to steal my…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

Ice cream seller who’s been struggling for years receives N200k from Nigerians

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

An ice cream vendor in Lagos state has received N200,000 from a Nigerian woman named Joy Ondeku, also known as Ahuoiza.

The lady presented him the cash donated by well meaning Nigerians after a clip of her interacting with him had previously gone viral.

In a new emotional video, Ahuoiza paid the ice cream man another visit and told him that her followers on her social media page donated money which amounted to N200,000.

READ ALSO

“Economy is bad. Stop giving God 10%. Increase your tithe” —…

“You’re owing your boss money and you’re talking to a boss”…

He burst into hysterical jubilation as soon as he received the money, and others in the vicinity joined him in the celebration.

The Ice cream man had previously disclosed in an interview that he’s been in the business for two decades but making significant sales to change life was difficult.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Popular TikToker Mimi dies after her boyfriend allegedly used her for r!tuals

“I carried her for nine months only for her to steal my husband”…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

Lawyer in disbelief as divorce-seeking client logs into Zoom court while…

“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me” Kemi Olunloyo…

23-yr-old lady marries her cheating boyfriend’s 89-yr-old dad

“He Hasn’t Bathed for 3 Years”: Okada Riders Forcefully Bath…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Ice cream seller who’s been struggling for years receives N200k from Nigerians

My song blew but I did not blow – Rapper, Laycon laments

2baba’s baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye celebrates 9th wedding anniversary, shares…

“T Baby” – Davido hypes shy Tiwa Savage as they party after CAF Awards…

Lawyer in disbelief as divorce-seeking client logs into Zoom court while…

Young man cries bitterly because Governor Obaseki banned prost!tution in Edo…

“I carried her for nine months only for her to steal my husband”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More