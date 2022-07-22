Ice cream seller who’s been struggling for years receives N200k from Nigerians

An ice cream vendor in Lagos state has received N200,000 from a Nigerian woman named Joy Ondeku, also known as Ahuoiza.

The lady presented him the cash donated by well meaning Nigerians after a clip of her interacting with him had previously gone viral.

In a new emotional video, Ahuoiza paid the ice cream man another visit and told him that her followers on her social media page donated money which amounted to N200,000.

He burst into hysterical jubilation as soon as he received the money, and others in the vicinity joined him in the celebration.

The Ice cream man had previously disclosed in an interview that he’s been in the business for two decades but making significant sales to change life was difficult.

Watch the video below: