Ike Onyema blows hot, issues warning to Nedu Wazobia and Pretty Mike for insinuating that Mercy Eke took care of him

Former BBNaija housemate Ike Onyema has reacted angrily to insinuations that Mercy Eke looked after him while they were together.

Recall that that Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema began dating in the Big Brother Naija house before breaking up a few months later.

Mercy Eke admitted that she once dated a person who she looked after, during an interview on the Frankly Speaking podcast with Nedu Wazobia, Pretty Mike, and other hosts.

Even though Mercy Eke didn’t confirm it, Pretty Mike, Nedu, and Nedu quickly deduced that she was referring to Ike Onyema.

Ike Onyema responded to the humiliating clip by posting on his Instagram page that he was offended by the implied remarks and issued a strong warning to the hosts.

He wrote:

“I am responding to this, because it’s obvious that the producers of this podcast can’t pay for ads to promote the dead podcast, so as usual they look for who to attack to indirectly promote their dead podcast, well congratulations you have Triggered perfectly, for over two years my image and reputation have constantly been dragged to the mud, so it’s time to swim with pig’s, I am making a bold statement that no lady whosoever has taken care of me. If anyone claim otherwise they should bring out receipts of one thing they have done, I have been quite because I don’t also want to expose so many people including the show, so I intentionally allowed myself to be ridiculed, but that era is over, people that can’t take care of their family coming out to chat shit about me, @nedu_wazobiafm and @prettymikeoflagos please be careful how involve yourself in things you have no idea of the background story, I respect the both of you but I would not hesitate to call you guys out if I’m being disrespected to please your principals and the bosses that hired you.

This should be the last time anyone would use me to count cheap scores…

I would start dropping receipts and exposing.”