TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend –…

Ike Onyema blows hot, issues warning to Nedu Wazobia and Pretty Mike for insinuating that Mercy Eke took care of him

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former BBNaija housemate Ike Onyema has reacted angrily to insinuations that Mercy Eke looked after him while they were together.

Recall that that Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema began dating in the Big Brother Naija house before breaking up a few months later.

Mercy Eke admitted that she once dated a person who she looked after, during an interview on the Frankly Speaking podcast with Nedu Wazobia, Pretty Mike, and other hosts.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke denies ever dating Ike, says she has…

If I ever date a married man I’ll snatch him from his wife –…

Even though Mercy Eke didn’t confirm it, Pretty Mike, Nedu, and Nedu quickly deduced that she was referring to Ike Onyema.

Ike Onyema responded to the humiliating clip by posting on his Instagram page that he was offended by the implied remarks and issued a strong warning to the hosts.

He wrote:

“I am responding to this, because it’s obvious that the producers of this podcast can’t pay for ads to promote the dead podcast, so as usual they look for who to attack to indirectly promote their dead podcast, well congratulations you have Triggered perfectly, for over two years my image and reputation have constantly been dragged to the mud, so it’s time to swim with pig’s, I am making a bold statement that no lady whosoever has taken care of me. If anyone claim otherwise they should bring out receipts of one thing they have done, I have been quite because I don’t also want to expose so many people including the show, so I intentionally allowed myself to be ridiculed, but that era is over, people that can’t take care of their family coming out to chat shit about me, @nedu_wazobiafm and @prettymikeoflagos please be careful how involve yourself in things you have no idea of the background story, I respect the both of you but I would not hesitate to call you guys out if I’m being disrespected to please your principals and the bosses that hired you.

This should be the last time anyone would use me to count cheap scores…

I would start dropping receipts and exposing.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi explains why she…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend – Lady confesses

Nollywood actresses, Chacha Eke and Eve Esin exchange messages amidst rumors of…

Teddy A reveals what Bambam did to him after four years of marriage

Regina Daniels Reveals How She And Her Mother Almost Washed Plates In Dubai…

“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Ike Onyema blows hot, issues warning to Nedu Wazobia and Pretty Mike for…

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke denies ever dating Ike, says she has been with someone who…

What is the meaning of this? – Rapper Ycee calls out Solomon Buchi over…

#BBNaija: Chichi confronts Sheggz for peeping at her while bathing, he responds

“Why you no call her papa?” – Man ends phone call after being…

“I no dey collect change, I dey collect better money” –…

Man in shock as lady reveals she bought Lexus with her catering business (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More