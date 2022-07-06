I’ll marry wife for you – Apostle Chibuzor says as he gifts house to actor, Kenneth Aguba

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has given veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba a house.

Recall that there have been recent rumors that the actor is homeless and residing on Enugu State’s streets.

The preacher had pledged him a house and and just recently delivered on his word by giving him the apartment with free food to last for a long time.

The clergyman who is famous for his philanthropic works, also promised to pay the bride price of of his woman as well as settle the cost of his wedding

The apostle said:

“I will pay the bride price. I will sponsor everything and invite all the Nollywood people to come for your wedding.”