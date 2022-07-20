I’m having mental health issues – Nigerian artist cries out after Jim Iyke rejected his artwork

Wisdom Nnamdi, a Nigerian artist and comedian, has disclosed that popular Nollywood thespian, Jim Iyke rejected an artwork he made for him recently.

He stated that he gave the artwork of the thespian to him at the premiere of his movie entitled ‘Bad Comments’.

Nnamdi claimed he traveled for seven hours to see the movie premiere just to be let down when he arrived. Additionally, he said that meeting the movie star for a photo was the only meaningful activity he had accomplished.

The gifted artist bemoaned Jim Iyke’s supposed failure to recognize him on his social media page.

Nnamdi claimed that he normally drew famous people to show his affection for them, but since since Jim disapproved of the drawing, he has been struggling with his mental health.

Sharing a video, he wrote: “The talents God gave you and your efforts now turns out negative on you because both common and important people turn out to cease the full and only love within your powers you spread on the air”

Watch the video below: