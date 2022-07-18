“I’m in love with two guys, I can’t choose one” – Lady cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady who claims to have fallen in love with two guys, has appealed for advice from Nigerians on social media.

According to her, she loves them equally can’t decide who to choose among the two and they both love her too.

However, she is now scared of her life as she has had so much unprotected s€x which had led to her taking so many postinor.

She wrote:

“Is it possible to love 2 people ? I’m in love with 2 Guys. Gd evening Joro. Hi, Atm I’m in love with 2 guys. Have been dating them for about a year and a half now and i love them both. I can’t choose or decide on one. I am starting to feel somehow. They both love me too.

At first I thought I was lucky because i get double gifts and double everything. But now it’s like I’m 2 people at once.

The I!es are becoming a lot. I l!e so much in one day. I have taken so much pOstinor am even wOrried for my self.

I don’t know what to do. My friends are like I’m lucky and i should enjoy for as long as possible. If it was a guy he will be happy and feel he has arrived in life.

Why am I feeling guilt ??

My birthday is close I will collect double gifts , double money and double s€x.

Am I lucky?”

