I’m learning how to sew from my friend who dropped out of school because she got pregnant – Lady laments

An NYSC corps member identified as dj_zheey_ has revealed how she sought help from her friend who dropped out of school.

According to her, her classmate had dropped out of school because she got pregnant.

However, she met her after NYSC and not only that, the friend was also in charge of teaching her how to sew.

She captioned her video:

“Na my friend way drop out cos she carry belle for school dey layer teach me tailor work after NYSC”

