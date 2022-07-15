I’m learning how to sew from my friend who dropped out of school because she got pregnant – Lady laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

An NYSC corps member identified as dj_zheey_ has revealed how she sought help from her friend who dropped out of school.

According to her, her classmate had dropped out of school because she got pregnant.

However, she met her after NYSC and not only that, the friend was also in charge of teaching her how to sew.

She captioned her video:
“Na my friend way drop out cos she carry belle for school dey layer teach me tailor work after NYSC”

Here are some comments:
@iammaryjane73:wahala too much…. me as a graduate wey dey learn work, my madam sef dey flog me😂😂

@chiomafocus:what I knw is that. education Is the key. .It carry weight for body. Time Shall tell ..never u give up. handwork is good. u can still hve both skil

@coolbreeze_mb:I fit talk wetin my eyes see for school wey we just dey serious reading and practical up and down at the end Notin notin

@billionsgange0:nomally we no day country na planet we day them just give am Nigeria

Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNaM8A6S/?k=1

