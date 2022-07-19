“I’m so happy I apologized to her before her death” – Blessing Okoro opens up on her relationship with late Ada Ameh

Popular relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO has expressed happiness at being able to apologize to late Ada Ameh prior to her demise.

Recall that news went round yesterday that the veteran actress had died after she slumped.

Nigerian celebrities have taken to their social media page to bewail the loss of a great icon and colleague.

Blessing Okoro, in a recent post, expressed how happy she is to have settled with the actress before she passed away.

In her words:

“I swear this hit me.

I am so happy I apologized before you left I would have hit myself so bad.

Your energy was so powerful and you fought like a tiger.

Thank you so much for the laugher you put on our faces, thank you for all the entertainment. You are indeed loved .

????. Rest in the bosom of the lord . ?”

